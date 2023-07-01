Tucson Sugar Skulls blow halftime lead in loss to Knight Hawks

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls looked to clinch their third playoff berth in their first four seasons.
The Skulls fell to the Knight Hawks 40-34, so Tucson has to wait another week.
The Sugar Skulls' offense got off to a hot start. Running Back Mike Jones found a huge hole for a 10-yard touchdown run. Tucson led 7-0.
The Knight Hawks had a quick response. Quarterback Daquan Neal connected with Caleb Holley on a 35-yard touchdown pass. That tied the game at seven.
Skulls QB Ramone Atkins got in on the scoring mix with a pair of touchdowns in the first half. Tucson led 27-14 at the break.
Las Vegas' offense came alive in the second half. It outscored Tucson 26-7 to upset the Sugar Skulls at home.
Tucson has two more chances to clinch a playoff spot. The Sugar Skulls play on the road at the Duke City Gladiators next week. Their regular season finale is back home against the Green Bay Blizzard.
