Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM
MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 114 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and the
lower elevations of Graham County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson Sugar Skulls blow halftime lead in loss to Knight Hawks

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Knight Hawks

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls looked to clinch their third playoff berth in their first four seasons.

The Skulls fell to the Knight Hawks 40-34, so Tucson has to wait another week. 

The Sugar Skulls' offense got off to a hot start. Running Back Mike Jones found a huge hole for a 10-yard touchdown run. Tucson led 7-0.

The Knight Hawks had a quick response. Quarterback Daquan Neal connected with Caleb Holley on a 35-yard touchdown pass. That tied the game at seven.

Skulls QB Ramone Atkins got in on the scoring mix with a pair of touchdowns in the first half. Tucson led 27-14 at the break.

Tucson Sugar Skulls

Las Vegas' offense came alive in the second half. It outscored Tucson 26-7 to upset the Sugar Skulls at home. 

Tucson has two more chances to clinch a playoff spot. The Sugar Skulls play on the road at the Duke City Gladiators next week. Their regular season finale is back home against the Green Bay Blizzard.

