Tucson Subaru hosts its 7th annual bike build event

Over the weekend, 21 children received a free bike at the Bike Build event hosted by Tucson Subaru.
The bikes are thanks to the leukemia and lymphoma society of Southern Arizona and Tucson Subaru.
This is the 7th year in a row, Tucson Subaru has hosted the build bike event.
At this event, local groups, Tucson Subaru and the leukemia lymphoma Society of Southern Arizona gather to build bikes for the pediatric blood cancer patients who have received treatment at Banner Medical Center Tucson.
"The bikes that are created for these patients and their families gives them the opportunity to have something that is accessible to them, that they are able to enjoy, and kind of forget what they are going through at that moment," says Alyssa Cordova, Campaign Development Specialist for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
From 10 a.m. to noon, groups worked hard to assemble bikes, Including a team from News 4 Tucson. Our team built a couple of bikes, including a bike for 13-year-old Rory, who was diagnosed with cancer early this year.
For him, this bike serves as a way to celebrate after a long journey.
"I was diagnosed with Nodular Hodgkin's lymphoma in late January of this year. I'm currently cancer free, I was on chemo for 7 months, and then I got this," says Rory Glass.
The children who received bikes were ecstatic, and smiles were seen everywhere. The kids look forward to riding these new bikes, including Rory.
"Yes I am really excited, I haven't really had a bike that fits me in a while, so I am really excited to ride this," shares Rory.
This event comes 1 month before people gather at the Light the Night event, which raises awareness for all people with cancer, happening October 21st.