 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson Subaru hosts its 7th annual bike build event

  • Updated
  • 0

Tucson Subaru held its 7th annual bike build event for kids being cared for by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Southern Arizona.

Over the weekend, 21 children received a free bike at the Bike Build event hosted by Tucson Subaru. 

The bikes are thanks to the leukemia and  lymphoma society of Southern Arizona and Tucson Subaru.

This is the 7th year in a row, Tucson Subaru has hosted the build bike event.

At this event, local groups, Tucson Subaru and the leukemia lymphoma Society of Southern Arizona gather to build bikes for the pediatric blood cancer patients who have received treatment at Banner Medical Center Tucson.

"The bikes that are created for these patients and their families gives them the opportunity to have something that is accessible  to them, that they are able to enjoy, and kind of forget what they are going through at that moment," says Alyssa Cordova, Campaign Development Specialist for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
 
From 10 a.m. to noon, groups worked hard to assemble  bikes, Including a team from News 4 Tucson. Our team built a couple of bikes, including a bike for 13-year-old Rory, who was diagnosed with cancer early this year.
 
For him, this bike serves as a way to celebrate after a long journey.
 
"I was diagnosed with Nodular Hodgkin's lymphoma in late January of this year. I'm currently cancer free, I was on chemo for 7 months, and then I got this," says Rory Glass.
 
The children who received bikes were ecstatic, and smiles were seen everywhere. The kids look forward to riding these new bikes, including Rory. 

"Yes I am really excited, I haven't really had a bike that fits me in a while, so I am really excited to ride this," shares Rory.
 
This event comes 1 month before people gather at the Light the Night event, which raises awareness for all people with cancer, happening October 21st.
 

Tags

Recommended for you