Tucson Starbucks store votes to unionize

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Starbucks at University Boulevard and Euclid Avenue voted Wednesday, by 11 to 3, to unionize.
"The motivation for our store in unionizing is solidarity and showing solidarity for all of our partners across the country," said barista Ivan Modesto.
The drive to unionize started in Buffalo last year and so far, 183 Starbucks stores have signed on.
Shift Supervisor, Matthew Harrison, said that was a huge factor in the University store filing an election petition.
"We were watching things happen like hours getting cut, a lot of anti-union tactics. We weren't enjoying it. We weren't liking it, we decided to take action against it," Harrison said.
Modesto said the Tucson store joining the union helps the entire company.
"We can help them, right by unionizing. And that what we do here does effect what happens to the whole company and all of our partners," he said.
What's unique about the number of Starbucks unionizing is the food and beverage industry is usually one of the least unionized workplaces in the U.S., but now, according to the National Labor Relations Board, it's leading the pack in union elections.
"We wouldn't have done this if we didn't want to see Starbucks actually hold true to their values. If we don't do this now we don't feel like we can't effectively force them to live by the standards that they so vigorously make us uphold," Harrison said.
As long as no objections are filed the next step is collective bargaining.
Harrison said pay is the main issue. "The main issues for us, at least myself, was actually for hours pay, fair pay, tenured partners getting more pay."
He said the raise employees received last year didn't reflect inflation.