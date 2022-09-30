Tucson set to receive $2M to help combat gun violence

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has been awarded a $2M grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce gun crime and other serious violence.
Mayor Regina Romero said the federal grant is part of a $100M historic investment funded in part through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed by the U.S. Senate this year.
"This grant helps expand TPD's and the city's existing efforts, funding programs that combine community involvement with academic research to ensure that solutions we put in place are community-driven and evidence-based," said Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar.
According to a press release from Mayor Romero's office, grant funds will help build outreach programs with community partners including Homicide Survivors, Inc. and research partner the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy.