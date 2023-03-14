Tucson seeks publics input on a local ballot

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday is the last commission meeting where you can provide input on a possible ballot question for mayor and city council member raises.
The city of Tucson's Citizens' Commission on Public Service and Compensation is seeking public input on its recommendation to increase the salaries of the mayor and council.
Their final recommendation is due by Wednesday in order for it to be placed on the November 7th general election ballot.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE