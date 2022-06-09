Tucson sector Border Patrol will test new heat mitigation kits

TUCSON (KVOA) Tucson sector Border Patrol will be testing a new kit that agents will carry to help migrants stay safe from rising temperatures.

"These kits are easy to carry and their items can be quickly administered," Tucson sector chief John Modlin said. "They are designed to support immediately life-saving measures. Though simple, they can be enough to support a desperate individual until more advanced help can arrive."

The test kits that Tucson sector Border Patrol will be rolling out include three cool packs, an emergency blanket, electrolyte packets and more to help migrants in distress.

They are made to be simple and just be enough to help the person before they get to proper medical help.

"This kit is designed to be an intermediate tool," Modlin said. "It is not designed to save lives but it is part of a layered approach to save lives."

Temperatures in the desert have already been over 100 degrees. Over the next week, we will see temperatures as high as 110 degrees. So these kits will be vital to the survival of migrants that border patrol finds in the Sonoran desert.