...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening. Saturday and Sunday look to be
the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tucson sector Border Patrol will test new heat mitigation kits

TUCSON (KVOA)  Tucson sector Border Patrol will be testing a new kit that agents will carry to help migrants stay safe from rising temperatures.

"These kits are easy to carry and their items can be quickly administered," Tucson sector chief John Modlin said. "They are designed to support immediately life-saving measures. Though simple, they can be enough to support a desperate individual until more advanced help can arrive." 

The test kits that Tucson sector Border Patrol will be rolling out include three cool packs, an emergency blanket, electrolyte packets and more to help migrants in distress.

They are made to be simple and just be enough to help the person before they get to proper medical help.

"This kit is designed to be an intermediate tool," Modlin said. "It is not designed to save lives but it is part of a layered approach to save lives." 

Temperatures in the desert have already been over 100 degrees. Over the next week, we will see temperatures as high as 110 degrees. So these kits will be vital to the survival of migrants that border patrol finds in the Sonoran desert.

