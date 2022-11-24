Tucson Salvation Army volunteers come together to prepare Thanksgiving meal

TUCSON (KVOA) — Salvation Army volunteers are hard at work preparing for their Thanksgiving meal Thursday afternoon. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church.
They're making the mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and all of the delicious Thanksgiving dishes, including over 100 turkeys!
This is a team effort at the Salvation Army and some of these volunteers here have been a part of this Thanksgiving tradition year after year.
One volunteer, Noel Desilets, and his entire family have been helping out at Thanksgiving for the past 7 years.
He says there's a lot he's looking forward to this year.
"I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to engage with people in the community and offer them something they might not be able to have, if we weren't able to give them a hot meal," said Noel. "So, I'm really looking forward to serving the community in that way."
He's thankful to be a part of this every year.
"You know it's really humbling to have the opportunity to give back to the community in any way that you can," said Noel. "And I would encourage anybody else to do that too. You know, it really makes you thankful for what we have and what we're also able to give to other people."