Tucson safeguards against hazardous material spills

TUCSON (KVOA) - After this week's deadly truck crash that led to an hours long chemical scare and multiple train derailments across the country raises concerns about what safeguards are in place in the event of such an emergency.
During Tuesday's hazmat incident we saw how around 20 different agencies worked together to keep the public safe. Even still the impacts were significant as we saw traffic on I-10 east of Tucson come to a complete halt for more than 24 hours.
Rural Metro was one of the first crews on scene, assistant chief Jay Karlik said their teams spend countless hours training for such events.
"The nature of our business we spend a majority of our time training for those low-frequency high risk calls," he said.
News 4 Tucson pulled data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration showing year to year growth in the number of vehicles on the road carrying hazardous material. In 2017 the total number was around 106,000 but by 2021 the number reached more than 130,000.
"The higher the numbers there's more of a chance something bad could happen like this," Karlik said.
Next week the Arizona Department of Public Safety will be conducting Operation Southern Shield looking out for commercial drivers making dangerous decisions or regulation violations.
"This does come on the heels of a few major incidents in Southern Arizona that is coincidental," said DPS Captain Benjamin Buller.
To be clear investigators in Tuesday's crash have not said that the driver did anything wrong or violated any regulations but so far evidence leans towards a medical emergency.
Buller said hazardous material carriers are perhaps the most regulated on the road, he is more worried about drivers making dangerous decisions or driving beyond regulated hours.
"It's less what's in the vehicle and more the fact that we want to reduce the number of those collision causing behaviors we'd love to see voluntary compliance with the regulations that way everyone can be safe," he said.
News 4 Tucson reached out to Union Pacific, which has a major rail line through Tucson, to see what measures they have to address hazardous materials and threat of derailments. It sent us the following statement:
"Union Pacific shares the same goals as our customers and the communities we serve - to deliver every tank car safely. We are required by federal law to transport chemicals and other hazardous commodities that Americans use daily, including fertilizer, ethanol, crude oil and chlorine.
Union Pacific has a 24-hour, 365-days-a-year emergency critical center and a robust emergency management plan in place that is activated in the event of an emergency. We also have Hazardous Materials Management teams placed regionally throughout our network to prevent, prepare, and respond to emergency events.
Union Pacific is using new technology and education to reduce variability and risks of derailment, and we are enhancing our training programs and re-emphasizing our safety culture through a joint effort with our union partners.
Railroads are the safest mode of transportation, delivering more than 99.9 percent of the hazardous commodities reach their destination safely, without a release."