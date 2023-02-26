Tucson Rodeo addresses allegations of animal abuse

TUCSON (KVOA) - On this final day of competition at the 98th Tucson Rodeo, the rodeo committee is speaking out against allegations of animal cruelty.

The committee reached out to News 4 Tucson after we aired a story about animal rights activists at the rodeo. Veterinarian Eddie Taylor has worked with the Tucson Rodeo for 36 years. "If you know anything about livestock you can tell that these animals are well taken care of."

Taylor says the rodeo animals are valued and respected. "It's their livelihood and to abuse and not take care of these animals, then you don't have a rodeo," he said.

But animal welfare groups are protesting what call abuse.

"Rodeo animals are forced to perform. They experience severe stress and fear," said Brittany Michelson, with In Defense of Animals. Gary Vella, with Supporting and Promoting Ethics for the Animal Kingdom (SPEAK) said, "This is just putting them in the ring for kicks."

Animal activists say animals are often injured during rodeo events or shocked with up to six thousand volts of electricity. "They are routinely shocked to cause them to buck and run out of the shoot.," Michelson said.

News 4 Tucson showed Taylor a video taken at the Tucson Rodeo in 2013 by a group called SHARK. We showed this video to Taylor. They say it shows a horse being shocked with an electric prod.

"I can't see if that was one. If it was truly one. Rarely used on a horse. We just don't have to,' Taylor said.

But Vella's not buying it. "That's garbage. We've been hearing that for years. We have a videotape that's been taken over two decades to prove that's not the case at all. It's routine. It's part of the show."

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) has 60 laws regulating animal welfare in PRCA events.

Taylor says he has pulled about a dozen animals, out of hundreds, from competition this year. "We have one horse out of all the dozens and dozens of times they've been in the arena, one horse that has a light laceration on its neck and that was from a spur event. And other than that, I haven't seen any of the horses or any of the bulls for any situation," he said.

This is the Tucson Rodeo's 98th year and Taylor says the rodeo has evolved with the times. "As in any event, we learn the safer way to do things."

But there are few options for rodeo animals. " I think overall, the animals that are in rodeo, the alternative is they're not going to be around long," Taylor said.