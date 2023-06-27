Tucson Roadrunners to host NHL Draft watch party

TUCSON (KVOA) - While there isn't any ice in the Tucson Arena quite yet, the Roadrunners are getting fans in the hockey spirit by hosting a watch party for the 2023 NHL Draft.
The watch party will be held Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. at the Tucson Arena.
The event always draws a big crowd, with plenty of food, drinks and games for fans.
The Arizona Coyotes have the 6th and 12th overall pick in the draft. Players drafted could play down here in Tucson. Several previous picks, like Arizona Native Josh Doan, have hit the ice at the TCC.
"It feels like we're back in the middle of the season," Voice of the Roadrunners Adrian Denny said. "You hear hockey and you hear NHL draft. 90 percent of the guys getting drafted are going to play in the American Hockey League. They're going to be Tucson Roadrunners. It's an exciting time to get to know some of the names."
Fans also have a chance to preview and select their seats for the 2023-24 season.
The watch party is free, but the Roadrunners are accepting non-perishable food items and cash to benefit the Tucson Family Food Project.