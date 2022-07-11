Tucson Road Runners announce opening night

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Road Runners are announcing their return for this year's season opening night.
The event is taking place on October 22nd at 7 P.M., at the Tucson Arena near West Cushing Street and South Church Avenue.
The team will also be hosting Military Appreciation Weekend on November 11th through the 12th and the Teddy Bear Toss for December 10th
This will be the team's 7th season and 46 of its players have played for the Phoenix Coyotes since its inception.
