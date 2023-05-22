Tucson residents speak out about future of Drachman properties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pieces of what many say is part of Tucson's history may be on the chopping block in an effort to expand Pima Community College.
Some say promises were made that the buildings would be saved and restored, but others are afraid the buildings will not be.
“The college just needs to understand how much we love these places,” said Carlos Lozano with the organization Vanishing Tucson.
Carlos is one of the passionate ones hoping to make his voice heard that these three motels need to be preserved. We're talking about the Tucson Inn, and the Frontier and El Rancho motels.
PCC will be discussing the plan for the properties along Drachman Street.
But, some Tucsonans are concerned that those buildings will be destroyed, instead of restored, as was originally planned.
“It's not just preservationists that want this,” said Carlos. “Just the average Tucsonan loves the history of Tucson and also the tourists and new residents that come in. They love the charm. It adds to the charm.”
He is just one among a handful of Tucsonans that see the beauty in these old buildings.
He says PCC can redo the entire inside and make it whatever they want, but he says don't mess with the outside.
“Historic preservation is only concerned about visually the outside of the building. They can do whatever they want to on the inside. They can knock out walls, they can create larger spaces,” said Carlos. “With proper restoration, they can be made to look amazing like they were when they were first built.”
News 4 Tucson has reached out to Pima Community College, requesting them to clarify their plans for the properties. We are still awaiting a response.
