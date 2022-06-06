 Skip to main content
Tucson remembers Bighorn Fire 2 years after it ignited

Bighorn Fire
Photo Courtesy of Wendy Witzig from Honeybee Canyon.

TUCSON (KVOA) — Exactly two years from Sunday, the Bighorn Fire started.

On June 5, 2020, a lightning strike caused the eighth largest fire in Arizona history. The fire grew to more than 119,000 acres.

It took more than a month and a half to contain. It even forced evacuations of some of Tucson's suburbs in the Catalina Foothills.

In total, there were 315 personnel battled the fire, with four hand crews, two helicopters and 10 fire engines.

By July 23, 119,978 acres had been consumed when the fire was 100-percent contained.

