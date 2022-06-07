Tucson remembers 8-year-old as execution for man convicted in her murder nears

TUCSON (KVOA) — Frank Jarvis Atwood is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Florence, Ariz.
"It will be 37 years, 7 months and 22 days when they execute him from when he kidnapped Vicki," Vicki Lynne Hoskinson's mother, Debbie Carlson said. "That is ridiculous."
Back in 1987, Frank Jarvis Atwood was convicted for kidnapping 8-year-old Hoskinson when she was riding home on her bicycle after she mailed her aunt a birthday card. Atwood reportedly killed the 8-year-old and left her body in the desert near Ina Road in 1984.
He then fled to Texas, where he was later arrested.
While Atwood was sentenced to death on a related first-degree murder charge in 1987, his execution was put on hold after the state decided to halt all executions across Arizona in response to an allegedly "botched" execution in 2014. In addition, pharmaceutical companies made the decision to no longer sell drugs related to lethal injections to Arizona, according to the Associated Press.
After obtaining supply lethal injection drug in 2021, Arizona authorities moved forward in the process toward executing Atwood, marking Wednesday as the day he will be put to death.
Vicki Lynne's mother said it has been ridiculous how long the appeals process has taken in the case.
"No more motions, no more hearings, it needs to be done," Carlson said. "I wished I would've had 37 1/2 years with Vicki."
Carlson, along with family members have spent half their lives fighting for justice for Vicki. Her mother said she knew it would be a long road, especially when they requested the death penalty instead of life in prison.
"This is the reason we chose the death penalty," she said. "Because it guaranteed us he would never get out of prison again."
Had the family chosen life, it was possible Atwood could be released after serving 25 years.
Carlson said she is sad Vicki's grandmother will not be present at the execution. She passed away in 2020.
Carlson said Vicki's grandmother would talk about Vicki on her deathbed.
"Mija, I'm dying. I know, mom. She said, 'I won't get to see the execution,'" Carlson said. "I said, 'I know mom. It's OK."
Carlson told her mother that Vicki will be the first to greet her in heaven.
She also told her mother that on Atwood's execution day, "you are going to have the best seat in the house because you are going to be with Vicki watching it from the best seat in the house."
After nearly four decades of waiting, Carlson has a message for her daughter.
"I miss you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry I sent you, but we've honored your life," she said. "We've shared who you were. You've changed a lot of lives. We are all very proud of you."
Tucson was forever changed that September day when Vicki went missing.
The then 8-year-old had just started third grade here at Homer Davis Elementary when she was murdered.
She loved softball.
On that horrific day, she went down the street to mail a birthday card and never came home.
On Sept. 17, 1984, Hoskinson hopped on her bike to go down the street to stick a birthday card to her aunt in the mail.
One neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said she lived right across Vicki-Lynne's elementary for 43 years.
She vividly remembers the days after the 8-year-old went missing.
"They set up a command post across the street at the school, I remember that, and that the neighborhood was very up in arms about it," she said. "Here you have this little 8-year-old girl that's disappeared and then to find out, she's been murdered."
When asked how the 8-year-old's death changed the neighborhood and the city, the neighbor said, "Well, I think we all came together in support of the family for one thing. I had a cousin who became very involved in victim witness at the time and was very helpful to the familly."
Thirty-eight years ago, Robert Cox was a Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy in the burglary unit.
"When Vicki Lynne became missing, it was all hands on deck. It was all hands on deck," Cox said. "The department did everything they could to locate her."
Through the years and the long wait for justice, Cox became very close with Vicki's mother.
"We've cried with her. We held her. If you can get closure from losing a child, then that will be this closure," he said. "I don't know what closure you can get other than knowing the perpetrator has finally paid the price."