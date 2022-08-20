Tucson ready for Tier 2a water cuts, Mayor says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, southwest Pima.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 550 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms just west of Organ Pipe Cactus National
Monument. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Cristobal Wash, Cuerda de Lena, Growler Wash, Kuakatch
Wash and Aguajita Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western areas of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 446 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that flood waters in Sabino
Creek continue to slowly abate, but it is currently still above
flood stage.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills
and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 442 PM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a sharp rise in
the Vamori Wash. At 440 PM MST the wash was at 9.66 feet with
a gradual fall expected into the late evening hours, assuming
no additional rainfall occurs in the basin. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through late
this evening. Several areas have already experienced heavy
rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the
threat of heavy downpours will diminish late this evening
through the overnight hours tonight, elevated flows in
normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely
continue overnight into early Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tucson ready for Tier 2a water cuts, Mayor says

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, said the City of Tucson is ready to respond to the Tier 2a water shortage announced last Tuesday.

"The City of Tucson has been preparing for water supply challenges for decades," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Our citizens have embraced a conservation ethic to support a sustainable and thriving community and protect our economy into the future," said Romero.

 The Bureau of Reclamation announced the cuts, which are part of the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan. The states which receive Colorado River water agreed to make the cuts if water levels in Lake Mead dropped.

But more cuts are needed. "Now, what we're really talking about is the need to make even bigger, far deeper cuts to uses of the Colorado River. And the states have not been able to agree on those cuts," said Kathleen Ferris, Senior Fellow at the Kyl Center for Water Policy.

In June, the Bureau of Reclamation ordered the seven basin states, including Arizona, to propose a plan to conserve an additional two to four million acre-feet of Colorado River water next year.

According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, both Arizona and Nevada submitted a plan that would cut two million acre-feet of water -- but it was rejected.

The bureau has said it will step in and make cuts if an agreement is not reached.

Saturday , Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the city is offering to leave up to 60,000 acre-feet of its Colorado River water in Lake Mead in 2022 and 2023.

Romero says Tucson has already contributed tens of thousands of acre feet of its Colorado River allocation to protect water levels in Lake Mead.

She is asking the Bureau of Reclamation to continue to working with Arizona to reach a compromise.

Arizona has to cut 592,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water starting in 2023.

Tucson water estimates it may have to cut four to six thousand acre feet of its CAP water.

But they say they can handle it.

"We've been anticipating that we may take cuts due to a lingering drought condition so we'll be able to tap into some of those reserves that we as a community have invested in over the years to make up an shortfalls we might have from the canal in the future," said Tucson Water Director, John Kmiec.

Ferris says the reduction in Colorado River water is likely to be permanent  and encourages everyone join the conservation effort. " Every water user in every state needs to somehow participate in this," she said.

