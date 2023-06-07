 Skip to main content
Tucson ranks number 11 for best cities for birdwatching

birdexperience

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum unveils new “unique” bird experience

 By Chorus Nylander

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - June is Great Outdoors Month and Lawn Love says Tucson is the number 11 best city out of 200 for birdwatching.

Lawn Love says they determine rankings according to a variety of factors including access, bird variety, popularity and conservation.

Tucson’s upcoming Southeast Arizona Birding Festival is part of why our city ranks so high.

Phoenix ranks number 8 overall thanks to their local initiatives to help bolster bird conservation efforts.

