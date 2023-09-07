 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson ranks high in recent pet-friendly survey

  Updated
  • 0
Dog food
Gladskikh Tatiana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA)- A study conducted by PetLab found the top-ranked, pet-friendly cities in America.

Petlab conducted the study based on 19 main factors that add to the pet-friendliness of cities.

According to the study, the most important ones are, the number of dog parks, the average cost of a vet visit, and pet insurance, as well as air quality in your city.

PetLab judged the cities by these 19 factors and ranked them out of 100.

To many's surprise, Tucson, Arizona steals 4th place with a score of 61.9/100 with only the cities; Colorado Springs, CO, with 63.85/100; Madison, WI, with 63.58/100, and Portland, OR, with 62.47/100 in front of it.

Many Tucsonans will be glad to hear that their hometown is the 4th best spot in America for pets to live in according to PetLab, because who doesn’t want their city to be one of the best for their much loved and adored pets?

