Tucson ranks high in recent pet-friendly survey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA)- A study conducted by PetLab found the top-ranked, pet-friendly cities in America.
Petlab conducted the study based on 19 main factors that add to the pet-friendliness of cities.
According to the study, the most important ones are, the number of dog parks, the average cost of a vet visit, and pet insurance, as well as air quality in your city.
PetLab judged the cities by these 19 factors and ranked them out of 100.
To many's surprise, Tucson, Arizona steals 4th place with a score of 61.9/100 with only the cities; Colorado Springs, CO, with 63.85/100; Madison, WI, with 63.58/100, and Portland, OR, with 62.47/100 in front of it.
Many Tucsonans will be glad to hear that their hometown is the 4th best spot in America for pets to live in according to PetLab, because who doesn’t want their city to be one of the best for their much loved and adored pets?
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE