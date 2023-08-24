 Skip to main content
Tucson ranks among the top 5 pet-friendliest US cities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucsonans should be proud to live in one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States.

A new study by PetLab reveals that Tucson is the fourth most pet-friendly city in the country.

PetLab researchers analyzed 19 factors that could contribute to pet friendliness of a city and Tucson scored 61.90 out of 100 across each factor.

Some of these factors include the number of dog parks, the cost of a vet visit, and average pet insurance.

Colorado Springs hits number 1 on the list with a score of 63.85 out of 100.

Lexington, Kentucky, ranked just below Tucson in the number 5 spot thanks to its high number of pet caretakers and veterinarians.

