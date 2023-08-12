Tucson Rabbi grateful his family is safe following Maui trip

Tucson, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Rabbi Samuel Cohon is still trying to wrap his head around his recent trip to Maui.
"It happened so fast, I mean sixty to seventy hour per mile winds blowing a brush fire," Rabbi Cohon said.
Cohon and his family just arrived back in Tucson after taking a trip to the island of Maui.
What he thought would be a relaxing trip, took an unexpected and devastating turn as fire and smoke consumed the island.
Cohon tells us that while on their trip, he and his family were told to 'shelter in place', making for a very tense few days.
"I think for us knowing that we were physically safe was important," Rabbi Cohon said.
He says the damage his family witnessed was extensive.
Officials report more than 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in the wildifres.
"We drove through the burn area and you know it's extraordinary," Rabbi Cohon said. "There were houses standing that were just fine, and there were completely destroyed areas right next them, and destroyed areas on the other side."
While it wasn't the trip he expected, Rabbi Cohon is grateful for the 'aloha' spirit, something he says he will never forget.
"You talk about the aloha spirit and all of that," Rabbi Cohon said. "If you're older you get a little jaded and you think it's all touristy stuff. It was really on display I mean everybody was helpful, we didn't find anyone who wasn't."
