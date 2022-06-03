Tucson psychologist pleads leaders to set up to stop mass shootings

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local psychologist who has more than 30 years experience working in clinical psychology says our leaders need to step up when it comes to mass shootings.
Dr. Dan Ranieri is the CEO of La Frontera Center. He said it is time for leaders in Arizona and across the U.S. to step up if we want to decrease mass shootings.
Many lawmakers have talked recently about mental illness. However, Ranieri says that's the wrong approach.
He says based on his research, only 25 to 30 percent of mass shooters have a diagnosable mental illness.
Instead, he believes the root cause of their rage is isolation, and a lack of any meaningful relationships.
"And then you throw COVID in," Ranieri said. "They've taken the stuff that was already there, and they've made it worse."
Because of the isolation, he says new gun safety laws and a friendlier environment overall is what the country needs.
"They're not connected, socially or interpersonally," he said. "So it makes them easy to drift off into their own little fantasy world. They don't have those kind of connections to ground them. It's easy for them to become angry, paranoid, bitter, victimized."
Ranieri said it is also important that we take a look at social media and how that has an impact on the negative feelings of shooters.