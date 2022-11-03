Tucson proposes redistricting and wants the public's opinion

TUCSON (KVOA) — City leaders are already thinking about next year's election, even though this year's Midterms are just five days away. They're holding a meeting Thursday night on redistricting to get the public's opinion on potential changes.
The City of Tucson is considering make some changes to the boundaries of each ward and it could mean a change in your city council representative.
The goal with the redistricting is to make sure the population in every ward is evenly represented and maintains minority voting strength in each ward.
The City of Tucson is divided into six wards and each ward is represented by a council member. The residents and registered voters in each ward will vote for their council member.
In Thursday's meeting, the redistricting advisory committee is considering proposals to help even out the population in each ward, if needed.
For those neighbors that might be impacted by a change, the meeting Thursday is to share your concerns and your opinions.
"If a person is strongly tied to their current representative, their current council member, the ward that they live in, we can't change precinct boundaries, but neighborhood association and neighborhoods can change. And it's important just from a neighborhood level to understand what redistricting is all about and make sure they are represented," Suzanne Meisch, the City Clerk.
The meeting starts at 5:30 Thursday night at City Hall. Below is a link to the proposals.
Elections | Official website of the City of Tucson (tucsonaz.gov)