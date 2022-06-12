 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids and for those susceptible to heat illness stay
in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson Pro Report: June 11

TUCSON (KVOA) -- FC Tucson didn't find any success on the home pitch Saturday night.

The Men in Black fell to visiting Union Omaha 2-1 to remain winless (0-3-1) this season at Kino North Stadium.

Noe Meza scored on a free-kick in the first half to give Union Omaha a 1-0 lead. Kemal Malcolm added a tally off a corner strike in the 57th minute for a 2-0 advantage.

FC Tucson's lone goal was an own goal by Union Omaha's Conor Doyle.

The contest marked the return of Hugo Kametani to Tucson. The Union Omaha striker played his junior college soccer in Tucson at Pima College where he scored 30 goals in 2018 helping to lead the Aztecs to a National Championship.

FC Tucson hits the road for Fresno in Week 12 (June 18) to take on the Central Valley Fuego.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Mike Jones scored five touchdowns as the Tucson Sugar Skulls started the second half of their season with a 58-33 home victory over the Bay Area Panthers.

Jones scored four of his touchdowns on the ground. He also caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Daquan Neal.

The Panthers scored first but the Sugar Skulls took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring Bay Area 24-6.

Neal threw for three touchdown passes and ran for one more.

Tucson (6-5) has five regular season games remaining. They will host the Vegas Knight Hawks next Saturday night (June 19) at Tucson Arena.

Sugar Skulls (22) offensive line in red

The Tucson Sugar Skulls are currently 3.5 games behind Northern Arizona in the Western Division

PECOS LEAGUE

The Tucson Saguaros fell in Game 1 of their Saturday night doubleheader 14-3 to the Bakersfield Train Robbers down at Nogales' War Memorial Stadium.

There was no report on the outcome of Game No. 2.

The Saguaros are playing six Saturday games including a pair of doubleheaders down in Nogales this summer.

Tucson (7-2) opened the season on the road and are playing the majority of their home games back at Kino Memorial Stadium this season.

The club played its first two Pecos League seasons at Kino before moving games to Reid Park, Cherry Field and Amphi High School over three of the last four summers.

The 2020 season was played in a COVID-19 bubble down in Texas. Tucson won the title in 2020 and repeated as league champions in 2021. The Saguaros hold five division titles in their six seasons and three league titles (2016, 2020, 2021).

The team is currently looking for Host families for players. Host families provide a place to sleep, a meal to share as a family and a place for players to do their laundry. If interested in hosting a Saguaros players or two please contact the Director of Game Day Operations - Laura Martin at laura.martin.baseball@gmail.com

