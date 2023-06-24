 Skip to main content
Tucson Pro-Choice Groups Gather Downtown for Nationwide Day of Action

  • Updated
  • 0
Community members March from U.S. District Courthouse on one year anniversary of Roe V. Wade ruling. 

 Cristiana Ramos

TUCSON, AZ (KVOA) - A small and mighty group of people gathered at the U.S District Courthouse in Downtown Tucson Saturday afternoon for a nationwide day of action. 

"The whole point is to eliminate misinformation about abortion," said Tucson Women's March Event Coordinator, Annie Price. 

June 24, 2023 marks one year since the momentous ruling by U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe V. Wade and ended the constitutional right to an abortion. Price explained the decision took away a person's right to chose. The ruling also giving state legislators the responsibility in shaping abortion legislation. 

"Every state is still different and that's the issue, it shouldn't be. This is a healthcare issue, it needs to stop being state by state because it should be universal," Price said.

Betts Putnam-Hidalgo is a part of the organization called "Raging Grannies" who promote justice and equality through song. She said, Saturday's event was about standing up against proposed legislation in Arizona that would ban access to abortion.

"It hasn't been totally banned yet, but that's where we are heading and this crowd is here to say, we're not taking a step back on abortion rights," she said. 

So, what's changed since the decision? In Arizona, abortions are banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in life-threatening situations.

On Friday, Governor Katie Hobbs signed executive order to protect anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion from prosecution. Some pro-life advocates are not too happy with Governor Hobbs' decision.

Cathi Herrod, President of The Pro-Life Organization Center for Arizona Policy issued this statement, Friday:

"Arizona law, A.R.S. 41-101, section 8 states that the governor "may require the attorney general to aid a county attorney in the discharge of his duties." Aid does not mean supplant or replace.

"The law does not allow her to strip county attorneys of their clear enforcement authority as granted in various Arizona laws."

Although pro-choice groups consider Governor Hobbs' executive order as a win, they said, more work needs to be done. 

