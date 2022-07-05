Tucson premieres documentary film about Gabby Giffords

TUCSON (KVOA) — A movie about former Tucson Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her resilience after the Jan. 8, 2011 mass shooting is about to hit the big screen nationwide.
Before it does, the film premiered in Tucson at The Loft Cinema Tuesday night.
Giffords and her husband Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly joined some Tucsonans for a screening of 'Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down,' a documentary from Academy Award nominated filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West, who spent two years on this project.
The movie details Gabby's rise in national politics and her remarkable recovery after the January 8th shooting.
"I hope people leave feeling inspired and perhaps even a little 'Gabbified', filmmaker Betsy West said.
"Gabby's whole life is about hope even when someone faces the most horrendous kind of tragedy as Gabby did," filmmaker Julie Cohen said.
Cohen and West say they love to make films about spectacular women.
"And, Gabby Giffords fits that bill," Cohen said. "She's just an incredible person. Her level of strength, her resilience, her humor, you don't find that everyday. And spending time with her, it made us feel good and we want audiences to have that same good feeling."
The film comes out nationwide Friday, July 15.
"What it brought up for me was reminding me of how awful that day was, how our community responded with great compassion and love towards us," January 8th survivor and former Congressman Ron Barber said. "And what Gabby did to lead the way and her new mission of course is to make sure she can do everything possible to reduce gun violence in this country. All of that is impacted in this film and that's what I took away."
West recalled one of her most touching moments of filming with Gabby.
"You see her being strapped into her recumbent bicycle and the kind of laborious process that is," West said. "She's got a big smile on her face. She asks for 80s on 8 to be playing and she starts singing, I still haven't found what I'm looking for. The look on her face, the joy, the optimism, it really did bring me to tears."