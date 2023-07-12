Tucson powerlifter, inspired by parents, holds state record

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112
expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with elevated
overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring about the
dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the early part of next
week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will
act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this weekend
into the early part of next week allowing for a return of the very
hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your outdoor plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask
questions about how you are feeling.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson powerlifter, inspired by parents, holds state record

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Carreon

GREEN VALLEY (KVOA) - Sahuarita's Michael Carreon has been a competitive powerlifter for less than a year, but he already holds a state record in bench press.

The 62 year old bench pressed 310 pounds at a competition in October 2022, a record in the 60-64 age division. 

Michael Carreon

"My motto is always to keep moving, stay active and stay positive," Carreon said.

It's a motto he brought from his 20-year career with the Tucson Fire Department to the gym.

Michael Carreon has been powerlifting for less than a year, but he already holds a state record in bench press. Carreon draws inspiration in the gym from his dad, former MLB catcher Camilo Carreon.

"Whether you're working out or dieting, you feel more energy," he said. "You feel alive."

Carreon draws inspiration in the gym from his parents. His dad, Camilo, was a major league catcher with the White Sox in the early 1960s. 

Michael Carreon

"It was pretty special," he said. "I was little at the time. He used to take me to the stadiums, take me to the clubhouse."

Carreon described his mom as the strength behind the scenes.

"When they decided she was going to be moved into a hospice situation, this is where I was," he said. "I would come [to the gym] and spend my nights here, up until her last days."

After his mom died, Carreon's weight training intensified. 

"I wanted to channel my energy, channel everything positive I could into daily workouts at the gym," Carreon said.

One day while Carreon was working out here at Copper Fitness in Green Valley, a powerlifter came up to him. He told Carreon he could one day be a state champion. Four months later, he did just that. 

Michael Carreon, State Record Holder

"I competed last October and I won the Master's overall for full power, which is squat, bench and deadlift," he said. "I broke a 12-year-old bench press state record in my division."

Carreon isn't stopping there. 

"The best competition is to be better than you were yesterday," he said. "You don't have to compete against Joe, John or Jimmy. Just compete against yourself."

Carreon plans to break his own record at the Southwest Summer Slam in Tucson next week. 

"I'm going to go for 315 pounds on my opening lift," he said. "I have two more attempts to increase that amount. I'm going for 345."

A lift that would prove grief can turn to glory. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you