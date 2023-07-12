Tucson powerlifter, inspired by parents, holds state record

GREEN VALLEY (KVOA) - Sahuarita's Michael Carreon has been a competitive powerlifter for less than a year, but he already holds a state record in bench press.
The 62 year old bench pressed 310 pounds at a competition in October 2022, a record in the 60-64 age division.
"My motto is always to keep moving, stay active and stay positive," Carreon said.
It's a motto he brought from his 20-year career with the Tucson Fire Department to the gym.
"Whether you're working out or dieting, you feel more energy," he said. "You feel alive."
Carreon draws inspiration in the gym from his parents. His dad, Camilo, was a major league catcher with the White Sox in the early 1960s.
"It was pretty special," he said. "I was little at the time. He used to take me to the stadiums, take me to the clubhouse."
Carreon described his mom as the strength behind the scenes.
"When they decided she was going to be moved into a hospice situation, this is where I was," he said. "I would come [to the gym] and spend my nights here, up until her last days."
After his mom died, Carreon's weight training intensified.
"I wanted to channel my energy, channel everything positive I could into daily workouts at the gym," Carreon said.
One day while Carreon was working out here at Copper Fitness in Green Valley, a powerlifter came up to him. He told Carreon he could one day be a state champion. Four months later, he did just that.
"I competed last October and I won the Master's overall for full power, which is squat, bench and deadlift," he said. "I broke a 12-year-old bench press state record in my division."
Carreon isn't stopping there.
"The best competition is to be better than you were yesterday," he said. "You don't have to compete against Joe, John or Jimmy. Just compete against yourself."
Carreon plans to break his own record at the Southwest Summer Slam in Tucson next week.
"I'm going to go for 315 pounds on my opening lift," he said. "I have two more attempts to increase that amount. I'm going for 345."
A lift that would prove grief can turn to glory.
