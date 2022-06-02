Tucson police substation renamed in honor of fallen officer Eric Hite

TUCSON (KVOA) — The legacy of a fallen Tucson Police Department officer lives on.
A police substation is now officially named after Erik D. Hite, who was killed in the line of duty in 2008.
This was the reveal Thursday morning of the new name for the Rincon substation on Golf Links Road. Thursday marked the fourteenth anniversary of Hite's death.
His wife, Nohemy Hite spoke at the ceremony.
"Mixed emotions. I'm sad that it has to be there because of what happened to Erik," she said. "But I'm happy that it's there as a reminder to the community of his sacrifice; to the community of the officers' sacrifice."
Nohemy now runs the Erik Hite foundation, which is a non-profit that provides childcare for first responders and their families.