Tucson police investigating Midtown officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to Tucson Police, around 7:30 Wednesday night, officers responded to a report of a male in crisis in the 3500 block of Blacklidge Drive - that's just east of Country Club and Fort Lowell.
When officers arrived, they noticed the man was holding a sharp weapon. Officers say they tried to communicate with him, but he was not responding. Officers even tried to use a pepper-ball device. However, officers say the scene then escalated.
"The male turned around and then charged at the officers with the sharp-edged weapon still in his hand. One officer deployed his taser and the other officer, at the same time, discharged his department issued handgun," said Sergeant David Fritsch with Tucson Police.
It was then that the man fell to the ground and was detained as officers performed first aid until the Tucson Fire Department could arrive and take over. They were able to provide treatment on the scene and did not have to transport him to the hospital.
Tucson Police say no officers or other community members were injured in this incident.