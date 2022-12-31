Tucson Police investigating homicide in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in central Tucson.
Around 9:00 p.m. last night, officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing east of Oracle Road and W. Grant Road.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with sharp-force trauma and immediately began rendering aid.
Officers identified the victim as 39-year-old CJ Brye Battiest. Next of kin was notified. Officers at the scene obtained a description of the suspect and searched the immediate area along with the TPD Air Unit; however, the suspect was not Located.
Battiest was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Once at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Investigators believe there were more witnesses to the incident that left the scene prior to police arrival.
Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the events leading to the stabbing.
the investigation is still ongoing.
Witnesses are urged to call 88-CRIME – where you can remain anonymous.