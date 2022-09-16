Tucson Police investigating gun found in student's backpack at local high school

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police arrested a 16-year-old student at Sahuaro High School after finding a handgun inside the student's backpack on Thursday.
TPD said another student reported seeing the gun and told school officials, who called police. After some investigating, officers found the pistol inside the student's backpack.
Officers arrested the student, who is not being identified because they are a minor, TPD said they were cited and later released to a guardian.
The School's principal sent out an email to parents Thursday afternoon reading:
"Dear Sahuaro families and staff, Today we were alerted to a weapon on campus. Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety quickly responded and located the item. The situation has been contained and there is no threat to the campus. All students and staff are safe, TUSD School Safety and TPD will be on campus for the remainder of the day. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
News 4 Tucson spoke to some parents who were worried about the situation and thankful things didn't turn into a tragedy.
"It terrifies me to be honest with you," said Lanette Bazua.
Bazua is a mother of seven children of various ages, she said guns at school has become an all too real threat for students each day and she wants to see the school increase security measures.
"I think the school should at least put metal detectors on for everyone else's safety," she said.
Nicole MacKinlay's daughter is a sophomore at Sahuaro High, she said she was worried when she received the principal's email and wishes parents were given more information.
"I think it would have been nice to know what weapon we were dealing with as the public, as parents," she explained.
Mohammed Kahn lives next to the school and said he saw a large response from police.
He is also a former student. He said he recently changed schools because he did not feel safe at Sahuaro High.
"A lot of students do drugs and other bad stuff in that high school, like the neighborhood is fine but not that school. I don't like that school," Kahn said.
No shots were fired and nobody was injured, TPD said.
Everyone we spoke to praised the student who reported seeing the gun.