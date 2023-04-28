Tucson Police investigating fatal crash in Central Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened April 27.
TPD and the Tucson Fire Department arrived at the scene of the crash at the intersection of S. Campbell Ave. and E. 22nd Street and discovered that the driver, 40-year-old Sandra Ty Graham, had hit a concrete pole.
Graham was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
TPD says she passed away from her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
