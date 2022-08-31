Tucson police investigate crash on Tucson's westside

TUCSON (KVOA) - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being in a crash on Tucson's westside Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, said TPD.
Police told News 4 Tucson the vehicle remained on scene after the collision. No information on the age or the gender of the motorcyclist has been released.
