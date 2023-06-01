Tucson police identify Jane Doe from April collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Office of the Medical Examiner, the Tucson Police Department’s Crime Laboratory and detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit have identified a deceased woman as 27-year-old Elizabeth Nydia Huntley.
Huntley was lying on the road wrapped in a blanket near Pima Street and Belvedere Avenue.
Tucson police said she was hit by a truck and later died from her injuries.
Police released a sketch of Huntley in hopes of identifying her.
Witnesses told investigators Huntley "had positioned herself in the roadway where she was struck by oncoming traffic."
Detectives said the driver of the truck was impaired but cooperated with police and remained on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
