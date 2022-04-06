 Skip to main content
Tucson Police Department to host hiring event for women

By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department will be hosting "Women in Law Enforcement" hiring event on Saturday. 

If you are interested in exploring career opportunities with TPD on Friday, April 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 10001 S. Wilmot Rd. 

You can learn about the multiple opportunities, benefits, career paths through demonstrations and information sessions. 

Areas of work that will be featured include:

  • Hostage
  • K9 Unit
  • Rapid Response
  • Crime Scene
  • Detectives
  • Records
  • Use of Force Simulator
  • Mental Health Support Team 
  • Community Service Officers
  • Public Safety Communications

You can find more information if you click here. You can also call (520) 791 - COPS (2677). 

