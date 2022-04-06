Tucson Police Department to host hiring event for women

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department will be hosting "Women in Law Enforcement" hiring event on Saturday.
If you are interested in exploring career opportunities with TPD on Friday, April 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 10001 S. Wilmot Rd.
You can learn about the multiple opportunities, benefits, career paths through demonstrations and information sessions.
Areas of work that will be featured include:
- Hostage
- K9 Unit
- Rapid Response
- Crime Scene
- Detectives
- Records
- Use of Force Simulator
- Mental Health Support Team
- Community Service Officers
- Public Safety Communications
You can find more information if you click here. You can also call (520) 791 - COPS (2677).
