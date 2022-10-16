 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFERS ONLINE SAFETY CLASS

  • 0
Instagram and Facebook

This photo shows Instagram and Facebook phone apps, Photo Date: September 28, 2016. The six-hour outage was a headache for many casual users but far more serious for the millions of people worldwide who rely on the social media sites to run their businesses or communicate with relatives, fellow parents, teachers or neighbors.

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department Threat Mitigation Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit offer Social Media Dangers and Awareness classes online.

Their next class is Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., via Zoom.

The class is geared toward parents and/or adults who work with youth.

TPD is inviting experts for training and resources on fighting human trafficking, the role technology plays, popular phone apps, and ways to make sure kids, teens, and adults stay safe online.

Those trainers are: Detective Jennifer Crawford, and Detective Frank Johnson

Click here to register

Tags

Recommended for you