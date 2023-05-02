Tucson Police Department investigating homicide on Tucson's south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 5900 block of S. Liberty Ave. around 7 p.m. on Friday.
Officers say 42-year-old Paul Hernandez was shot in a nearby alley. Officers performed first aid until the Tucson Fire department arrived.
Despite efforts Hernandez died at the scene.
TPD says Hernandez was involved in a confrontation with a group of people at a nearby park.
Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.
