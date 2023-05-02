 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Police Department investigating homicide on Tucson's south side

  • 0
police lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 5900 block of S. Liberty Ave. around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say 42-year-old Paul Hernandez was shot in a nearby alley. Officers performed first aid until the Tucson Fire department arrived.

Despite efforts Hernandez died at the scene.

TPD says Hernandez was involved in a confrontation with a group of people at a nearby park.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you