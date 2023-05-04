Tucson Police Department identify suspect in southeast side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department identify suspect in house party murder.
Detectives identified the suspect as 15-year-old Fabian Velarde in the shooting of 19-year-old Eduardo Salazar.
Salazar and three teenagers were shot after a fight led to gunfire at a house party on February 5. All of the teenagers were injured.
Detectives say Velarde was charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, prohibited possessor, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
TPD booked Velarde into the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
