 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Police Department hosting a hiring event for women

  • Updated
  • 0
job employment
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department will be hosting "Women in Law Enforcement" hiring event on Friday. 

If you are interested in exploring career opportunities with TPD on Friday, April 6 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at 10001 S. Wilmot Rd. 

You can learn about the multiple opportunities, benefits, career paths through demonstrations and information sessions. 

Areas of work that will be featured include:

  • Hostage
  • K9 Unit
  • Rapid Response
  • Crime Scene
  • Detectives
  • Records
  • Use of Force Simulator
  • Mental Health Support Team 
  • Community Service Officers
  • Public Safety Communications

You can find more information if you click here. You can also call (520) 791 - COPS (2677). 

Tags

Rebeca Moreno is a Weekend News Content Producer for News 4 Tucson. She graduated from the University of Arizona. Go Wildcats!

Recommended for you