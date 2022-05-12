Tucson Police Department cracks down on gun violence

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department said the goal for Place Network Investigations is to disrupt criminal networks, specifically violent gun crime.
"Figure out what the networks are, what's driving the crime in this particular area," said Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall. "In the most cases that we've seen across the country, it's going to be narcotics and narcotics trafficking."
Officials said they're mainly focusing on vulnerable communities.
"The 6200 South Campbell. In midtown, it's 2550 North Dodge," Hall said. "On the east side, it's 7440 E. 22nd St."
Right now, the Department of Transportations and Mobility are focused on making improvements in the community to help TPD with this initiative.
"Lighting improves visibility and the whole process, so that's just one little aspect of how we're helping out," said Sam Credio.
TPD said this initiative will continue until they see progress being made when it comes to gun violence.