Tucson Police currently investigating Midtown motorcycle accident

Tucson (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a crash at the intersection of E. Limberlost Dr. & N. 1st Ave.
Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle.
Officials said to expect delays for the next several hours.
Please find an alternate route.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 1, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of E. Limberlost Dr. & N. 1st Ave. as officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle. Expect delays for next several hours.
Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/StgxfqjVXK