...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE TO EXTREME DANGER
RATINGS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Far eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire
weather zones 151 through 154.

* TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check
for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Tucson Police currently investigating Midtown motorcycle accident

Tucson (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a crash at the intersection of E. Limberlost Dr. & N. 1st Ave.

Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle.

Officials said to expect delays for the next several hours.

Please find an alternate route. 

