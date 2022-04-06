Tucson Police, city to tackle violent crime hotspots

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is stepping up to minimize crime in the areas that see it most. But instead of old tactics, the city is taking a new approach.
It's called Place Network Investigations or PNI. Law enforcement officials said it's a holistic approach to reducing gun violence that is led by city officials, community leaders and informed by community members. The program was initiated in January 2022.
In a presentation given to councilmembers Tuesday night, Tucson Police Department said it's an evidence-based approach that can be used as a violence-reduction strategy for locations experiencing the highest levels of persistent, chronic violence.
According to TPD, PNIs have begun in three sites that are identified as violent hotspots:
- 6200 S Campbell
- 2550 N Dodge
- 7440 E 22nd Street
PNI uses police investigations to uncover networks of offenders and places within neighborhoods that facilitate violent crime. City leaders, police, business owners and management of buildings in impacted areas meet to uncover the underlying problem and people responsible.
"This is a reactive approach," said City of Tucson Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik, "but it's a reactive approach that really focuses a huge number of resources on particular areas to clean them up so that the residents both in the apartment complexes being targeted, and in surrounding areas are no longer victimized."
Kozachik said that doesn't mean the rest of the city is free of crime. The program just focuses on those areas first, then reallocates the resources to other areas that need similar help.