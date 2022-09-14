Tucson park is getting 4 new benches made from plastic trash

TUCSON (KVOA) — A central Tucson park is getting four new benches, but they aren't made with stone or wood.
A program through Ward 6 is collecting plastic products that can't be recycled in the city's blue bins and making it into construction blocks for special projects to help the city, and of course, the environment.
"Well it's just for the future! You know, the landfills are getting full and people just need to start thinking about not only today, well it's too late for yesterday, but we need to start thinking about tomorrow," said Elizabeth Wilson.
Elizabeth Wilson has lived in Tucson for about a decade.
"I have been recycling for 20 something years but you know, it's been hard to find places," said Wilson.
Wilson says the community needs to take advantage of these great resources.
"We're fortunate to have these programs available and companies that participate and people don't take advantage because basically I think we're just too lazy!" she said.
This is only Wilson's second time bringing her plastic to this program, but she says, she will be back.
"It's really convenient to swing by here and drop them off," said Wilson.
Steve Kozachik, leading the program, says it has been a tremendous success so far.
"We have generated about four tons worth of non-recyclable plastic and that's just people bringing the stuff in and filling the dumpster top behind the ward office. That's four tons worth of stuff that would have otherwise gone into the landfill. We're gonna put all that to productive use," said Kozachik.
He encourages everyone in the community to put their plastic to good use.
"Bubble wrap, candy wrappers, the clam shells that you get at fast food restaurants, the cups you walk out of restaurants with, the straws, the lids," he said. "If it's plastic, we'll take it."
The next time you have some plastic sitting around, bring it to the Ward 6 office, so you can help our environment and be apart of cool projects like these benches.