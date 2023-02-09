 Skip to main content
Tucson officer hit by driver

  • Updated
  • 0
TPD Tucson Police Department generic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department is investigating after an officer was struck, near Stone Avenue and Glenn Street. 

A source tells News 4 Tucson, while investigating a pedestrian struck by a motorist an officer got hit by another vehicle. 

Authorities say the officer was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. 

The pedestrian was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that the driver that hit the officer was arrested for suspected DUI.

News 4 Tucson will continue to follow this situation as we get updates. 

