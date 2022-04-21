Tucson nonprofit ask for help as Afghan refugees make transition to housing

TUCSON (KVOA) - For more than 20 years, Afghans have seen their home torn by conflict, war and violence.

After thousands of Afghans with ties to the United States were forced to flee from their home after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover, hundreds of Afghan refugees looked to Tucson as the new place they could call home.

Since the initial announcement in September 2021 that as many as 500 refugees from Afghanistan were headed to the Old Pueblo, community members and city leaders have risen to the occasion to help provide these victims of war resettle in their new home.

From providing household goods to monetary donations, several local profits have been exhausting their funds to help Afghan families make the transition from hotel space to housing.

With their mission still not complete, the Habitat for Humanity is once again asking the community for aid to help continue their support of acclimating Afghan families to their new home in the Sonoran Desert.

To help jump start those efforts, the Kimas Foundation donated $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity's Afghan refugee fund.

"Every one of the Afghan refugees suffered significant trauma and loss before, during and since the evacuation that took place last August," the nonprofit said in a statement. "The gifts from Kimas, members of this community, and the partnership with Habitat for Humanity all send a welcoming message to the families."

To donate, visit habitattucson.org/refugeefund, or send donations to the Afghan refugee fund to the Habitat Administrative office, 3501 N. Mountain, Tucson – 85719.