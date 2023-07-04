 Skip to main content
Tucson neighborhood tradition celebrates 60 years on the 4th

COURTESY: KAT ROBEY
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - 4th of July celebrations are taking place throughout the day on the 4th, all over the city.

While the fireworks won't sparkle until the night, the festivities begin early in the morning.

At 7 a.m. these Palo Verde neighborhood streets will flood with neighbors for their 4th of July parade - a tradition they've held for 60 years.

"Out of the woodwork come all of these people and their decorated bicycles and their pets are all dyed in different colors and it's just amazing to see them all just show up on the spur of the moment because everybody is so aware this happens on the 4th of July. There's never a question of whether that's going to happen," said neighborhood resident Kat Robey.

60 years of community celebration on the 4th and once again this year, red, white, and blue will fill the neighborhood on floats, costumes, signs, houses and more as neighbors gather and celebrate Independence Day.

The fun is matched with a friendly competition for six different awards in the parade: best bicycle, best dog, best group, best individual, best float and best of show.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to participate in this 1-mile parade starting and ending at Pocket Park.

This is a big milestone for this parade that started in 1963 and continues to bring the Tucson community together year after year.

"Neighborly community involvement and community and just hanging out and celebrating that we're so lucky to live in this country," said Robey.

For more information, you can click here.

