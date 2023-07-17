 Skip to main content
Tucson native serves as U.S. Security Coordinator at FIFA Women's World Cup

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Davidson, Supervisory Special Agent

TUCSON (KVOA) - The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off in three days!

Games begin Thursday in Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. begins its quest for a third straight World Cup Friday against Vietnam. 

There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make sure the event goes off without a hitch. A Tucson native is at the center of it all. 

Sahuaro High Grad Michael Davidson is the World Cup Security Coordinator with the Diplomatic Security Service. That's the law enforcement branch of the U.S. State Department. 

Michael Davidson, FIFA World Cup

Davidson has been preparing for the World Cup for more than a year. He spent most of that time building relationships with Australia and New Zealand police. With the tournament ramping up, his focus will shift to keeping the U.S. Women's National Team, businesses and fans safe. 

"I will be in New Zealand as that's where the initial action is taking place for the team," he said. "They're in group play in Auckland. I'm behind the scenes making sure all the preparations that have been put in run successfully and that we can have a successful tournament."

Tucson Native Michael Davidson at FIFA World Cup

Davidson has worked for the Diplomatic Security Service for 17 years.

He grew up in Tucson while his dad was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Davidson said he has fond memories of his time in the Old Pueblo. 

Michael Davidson, Sahuaro High

"One of the first things that comes to mind is getting a lemon eegee and a pizza pretzel," he said. "In high school, some of the football games and the rivalries Sahuaro had with Sabino. Good friends, a good area, lots of good memories from Tucson."

Davidson said he's proud to represent Tucson and the U.S., while working to keep everyone safe. 

