Tucson native and UA graduate returns to Tucson with 'The Lion King' Broadway tour

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1145 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Palo Verde Stand, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tucson native and UA graduate returns to Tucson with 'The Lion King' Broadway tour

  • Updated
Centennial Hall

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Lion King is here in Tucson this week, being performed at Centennial Hall.

And a Tucson native and University of Arizona graduate plays a large role in making sure the show runs smoothly.

The magic you see happens on stage, but for Tucson local Michelle Scalpone, her work is done behind the curtain.

"I wanted to be a stage manager when I was 13 years old," said Scalpone.

Now, Michelle Scalpone is the assistant stage manager for The Lion King.

"A stage manager kind of does a little bit of everything," she said. "We run rehearsals, we make the schedule, we run the backstage, we call the cues."

She says working on this show has been a dream come true, a dream that actually started right here in Tucson.

"I saw a Broadway Tucson production of Beauty and the Beast. It came to town, my grandparents took me, I was super excited. But we had those seats that you could see everything from backstage. And I went in the next day and I said I want to be a stage manager. I want to learn how to do all this backstage stuff. And I've been doing it ever since," said Michelle.

And she's no stranger to Centennial Hall.

"It's very weird," she said. "I had a class in this lecture hall, I graduated. I sat in that first row where I sat for graduation and I was like oh this is surreal isn't this."

But Scalpone isn't the only one excited that The Lion King has made a stop in Tucson.

"We did miss her a lot when she lived in New York doing her Broadway things and now she's staying with us right now, it's exciting to have her back," said Michelle's grandfather, Dennis Scalpone.

He says this isn't the first time he's seen The Lion King.

"We took Michelle to it when she was about 14 years old, right here in the city when it first came. And she's been excited about getting back onto then for the rest of her life. And now she's here with it," he said.

He says he's overjoyed with Scalpone's work and the person she is today.

"Proud? How could I be anything but," he said.

The Lion King will be at Centennial Hall through Sunday. So make sure to check out this incredible show and all of Michelle's hard work.

To purchase tickets, visit Disney Presents The Lion King (Touring) Tickets | Event Dates & Schedule | Ticketmaster.com