Tucson native and UA graduate returns to Tucson with 'The Lion King' Broadway tour

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Lion King is here in Tucson this week, being performed at Centennial Hall.
And a Tucson native and University of Arizona graduate plays a large role in making sure the show runs smoothly.
The magic you see happens on stage, but for Tucson local Michelle Scalpone, her work is done behind the curtain.
"I wanted to be a stage manager when I was 13 years old," said Scalpone.
Now, Michelle Scalpone is the assistant stage manager for The Lion King.
"A stage manager kind of does a little bit of everything," she said. "We run rehearsals, we make the schedule, we run the backstage, we call the cues."
She says working on this show has been a dream come true, a dream that actually started right here in Tucson.
"I saw a Broadway Tucson production of Beauty and the Beast. It came to town, my grandparents took me, I was super excited. But we had those seats that you could see everything from backstage. And I went in the next day and I said I want to be a stage manager. I want to learn how to do all this backstage stuff. And I've been doing it ever since," said Michelle.
And she's no stranger to Centennial Hall.
"It's very weird," she said. "I had a class in this lecture hall, I graduated. I sat in that first row where I sat for graduation and I was like oh this is surreal isn't this."
But Scalpone isn't the only one excited that The Lion King has made a stop in Tucson.
"We did miss her a lot when she lived in New York doing her Broadway things and now she's staying with us right now, it's exciting to have her back," said Michelle's grandfather, Dennis Scalpone.
He says this isn't the first time he's seen The Lion King.
"We took Michelle to it when she was about 14 years old, right here in the city when it first came. And she's been excited about getting back onto then for the rest of her life. And now she's here with it," he said.
He says he's overjoyed with Scalpone's work and the person she is today.
"Proud? How could I be anything but," he said.
The Lion King will be at Centennial Hall through Sunday.
