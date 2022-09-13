Tucson moving toward VIsion Zero goal of zero traffic fatalities

TUCSON ( KVOA)- Last week, the Phoenix City Council unanimously voted to adopt the Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan. The goal is to reduce traffic fatalities in the city to zero by 2050. Vision Zero is a national campaign to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries across the country.
That plan is already in the works in Tucson. Last May, Mayor Regina Romero instructed the City Council to prepare Tucson to become a Vision Zero city.
"Arizona's the fourth most dangerous state for pedestrians and bicyclists. So it's an awful trend for Arizona and of course, Tucson, to be part of but I think that here in Tucson, the residents have said very clearly that this has to change," Romero said.
Vision Zero cities have access to a greater amount of funding through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Phoenix will be able to access more than $30 million dollars in federal funds through the program. The plan focuses on street design and engineering changes as well as education and enforcement.
Tucson was ranked the 13th most deadly city for pedestrians in a 2022 report.
Last spring, Tucson voters approved Proposition 411, which sets aside money for safe bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. "Twenty percent of that is going to go to safety improvements such as lighting on our roadways where we have dark roadways. Traffic calming and other safety improvements as well as installing sidewalks, making our sidewalks more accessible to residents improving bikeways and then upgrading traffic signals," said Patrick Hartley, Senior Project Manager with the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility. Hartley said the city also plans to increase the number of hawk lights in crosswalks.
City leaders have been working to reduce traffic fatalities and make the city's streets safer. The Complete Streets Tucson aims to develop "safe, connected, equitable transportation network" for everyone.
The city can pour tons of money into these projects, but there also has to be a public buy-in for all of these strategies to work. According to the Tucson Police Department, there have been 29 pedestrian fatalities this year. "Of those 29 fatalities we've had in Tucson, 25 of them the pedestrian has been at fault. What I mean is the pedestrian was jaywalking or the pedestrian was crossing against the signal," said Sergeant David Brotherton with Traffic Investigations Unit at the Tucson Police Department.
Brotherton said TPD has beefed up traffic enforcement and so far, traffic fatalities are down this year, 15 vehicle fatalities, compared to 25 last year at this time.
Plans for making Tucson a Vision Zero city are in the early stages.