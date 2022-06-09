 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening. Saturday and Sunday look to be
the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tucson mourns death of former city manager Joel D. Valdez, namesake of downtown library

Joel D. Valdez

 Courtesy University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — For nearly 20 years, Joel D. Valdez's name displayed proudly over the doors of the main library in downtown Tucson.

While younger patrons may just see as another named library, the greater community will always remember the everlasting impact Valdez has had on Pima County.  

On Wednesday, the namesake of the downtown library passed away at the age of 8 after a long impactful career in Tucson.

The member of Tucson High School's Class of 1951 was best known for his work as a city manager for the city of Tucson.

Valdez was responsible for multiple Tucson accomplishments such as improving housing, streets, sewage, buildings, libraries and parks.

This led to the main library in downtown Tucson to be named in his honor 2002.

After he retired from his job with the city of Tucson, he went onto work with the University of Arizona as the vice president for business affairs in 1990. Before retiring 2010, Valdez also served UArizona as the senior vice president.

"I want to offer my condolences to the Valdez family on behalf of my family and the city of Tucson Family. In addition to Joel’s distinguished service to the city of Tucson and the University of Arizona, he was a hardworking man, devoted to his family and to public service," said Mayor Regina Romero. "His contributions to our community and the many people he mentored will be felt for a long time."

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.