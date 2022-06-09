Tucson mourns death of former city manager Joel D. Valdez, namesake of downtown library

TUCSON (KVOA) — For nearly 20 years, Joel D. Valdez's name displayed proudly over the doors of the main library in downtown Tucson.
While younger patrons may just see as another named library, the greater community will always remember the everlasting impact Valdez has had on Pima County.
On Wednesday, the namesake of the downtown library passed away at the age of 8 after a long impactful career in Tucson.
The member of Tucson High School's Class of 1951 was best known for his work as a city manager for the city of Tucson.
Valdez was responsible for multiple Tucson accomplishments such as improving housing, streets, sewage, buildings, libraries and parks.
This led to the main library in downtown Tucson to be named in his honor 2002.
After he retired from his job with the city of Tucson, he went onto work with the University of Arizona as the vice president for business affairs in 1990. Before retiring 2010, Valdez also served UArizona as the senior vice president.
"I want to offer my condolences to the Valdez family on behalf of my family and the city of Tucson Family. In addition to Joel’s distinguished service to the city of Tucson and the University of Arizona, he was a hardworking man, devoted to his family and to public service," said Mayor Regina Romero. "His contributions to our community and the many people he mentored will be felt for a long time."