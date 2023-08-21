Tucson mother pleas for public's help in finding her sons killer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A night of street racing on the southside turned deadly.
In the early morning hours of July 30, Malinko Reino was with his family in the crowd at a street race that took over the intersection of Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway.
The night took a turn for the worse, Reino was hit in the chest by a stray bullet.
"His life does matter and we don't want his death to be for no reason," mother Reino Salcedo said.
Officers performed CPR, but he was gone.
"I was just screaming his name and telling him to get up... but he didn't," Salcedo said.
Patricia describes Reino as a happy kid, one who had a deep love for his family.
She says street racing was an outlet for her teenage boy.
"They blocked the road off to make it safer to show off their cars and entertain our teenagers, instead of them out doing drugs or alcohol or whatever," Salcedo said. "They kept it safe for them."
Reino's killer is still on the loose.
His mother begs for someone to come forward with information that could help police.
"I know there's somebody out there who knows something," Salcedo said. "I'm just praying someone will come forward so we can catch this person that did this to my son and the two other victims."
If you have any tips or information no matter how small, you're asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.
