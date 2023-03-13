 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson morning traffic

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson Today

A vote to repeal the new car registration is unanimous and it now moves on to the State House.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Below we have the current major traffic situations to make sure you know which roads to avoid.

  • 6th Street between N. Church and Stone avenues is closed due to road construction.

  • Roadway reduced to one lane on Speedway Blvd West between Prudence and N. Kolb roads due to road construction.

  • E. Fort Lowell Road at N. Houghton Road is closed due to road construction.

  • Left lane closed on I-10 Frontage Road west between Sydney Theresa Drive and Orange Grove Road due to road construction.

  • Limberlost Drive at Agua Caliente Wash is closed due to flooding.
  • Tanque Verde Loop between Linde Street and E. Speedway Blvd is closed due to flooding.
  • Wentworth Road between Speedway Road and Cape Horn Drive is closed due to flooding.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you