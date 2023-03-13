Tucson morning traffic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Below we have the current major traffic situations to make sure you know which roads to avoid.
- 6th Street between N. Church and Stone avenues is closed due to road construction.
Roadway reduced to one lane on Speedway Blvd West between Prudence and N. Kolb roads due to road construction.
E. Fort Lowell Road at N. Houghton Road is closed due to road construction.
Left lane closed on I-10 Frontage Road west between Sydney Theresa Drive and Orange Grove Road due to road construction.
- Limberlost Drive at Agua Caliente Wash is closed due to flooding.
- Tanque Verde Loop between Linde Street and E. Speedway Blvd is closed due to flooding.
- Wentworth Road between Speedway Road and Cape Horn Drive is closed due to flooding.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE